Twenty one new infections in Greece, no deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greek health authorities on Monday said they had confirmed 21 new Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 3,287.

No new fatalities were recorded since Sunday leaving the death toll at 190, the Health Ministry said. The median age of those who died was 76.

A further eight patients were being treated in intensive care units around the country, of which 77,8 percent are men.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 285,989 tests since the start of the pandemic. 

