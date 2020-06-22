ATHEX: Index bucks Euro trend to head higher

The Greek bourse managed to narrowly avoid the trend set by most other eurozone stock exchanges to extend its gains on Monday on what was rather thin turnover after the index rebalancing. This was mainly thanks to the buyers that lined up during the final third of the session, and despite the downward move by the banks index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 670.36 points, adding 0.30% to Friday’s 668.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.26% to 1,622.13 points.

The banks index contracted 0.42%, with Piraeus falling 1.63%, National parting with 1.37% and Alpha shedding 0.37%, while Eurobank improved 0.78%.

Motor Oil jumped 5.10%, Piraeus Port Authority climbed 3.85%, Fourlis Holdings earned 3.65%, OTE telecom collected 2.80% and Hellenic Exchanges increased 2.13%, as Sarantis gave up 2.75%, Terna Energy eased 2.17% and Titan Cement fell 1.96%.

In total 50 stocks registered gains, 44 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.



Turnover came to 47.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €111.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.49% to 49.24 points.