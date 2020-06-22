All signs point to this tourism season seeing a battle between Greece and Spain to attract the few tourists who do decide to travel.



After German tour operators announced the start of holiday package sales for Greece and Spain last week, their British peers announced that they will begin selling such packages for the two countries on July 11.



However, the British tour operators, including the British arm of TUI, clarify the packages do not concern mainland Spain, which has a poor record in tackling the coronavirus, but only the Balearics and the Canary Islands – while giving the all-clear for the whole of Greece.