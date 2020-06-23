Greece says it will never stop claiming ‘stolen’ marbles

Employees at the capital’s Acropolis Museum await visitors last Monday, when Greek museums opened following the easing of measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In comments over the weekend on the 11th anniversary of the museum, which was purpose-built to house the Parthenon Marbles, now in the British Museum, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the current Greek government – like previous administrations – will never stop claiming the ‘stolen’ sculptures. ‘It is sad that one of the world’s largest and most important museums is still governed by outdated, colonialist views,’ Mendoni told Ta Nea. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]