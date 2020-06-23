The evidence in the ongoing investigation by a parliamentary committee into a justice minister in the former SYRIZA administration is overwhelming.

However, this could prove to be an opportunity for the leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras – an opportunity to distance himself from the anti-institutional practices of the past and the people who embodied them.

It is an opportunity to show political ethos, acknowledging that he had targeted people whom judicial authorities acquitted without a shadow of a doubt.

It seems unlikely that it will happen, but such political courage would benefit Tsipras and the political system as a whole.