Group Show | Athens | June 25 - July 25

Under the title “S(tr)ay a Little Prayer,” the Tsichritzis Foundation for the Arts presents an original exhibition bringing together the work of 31 Greek artists with the aim of boosting awareness of cruelty towards animals and the importance of environmental protection. The brainchild of Dimitris Lazarou, the exhibition of paintings, sculptures and photographs has been curated by art historian Olga Latousaki who points to the increase in the number of stray animals as a largely ignored consequence of the country’s financial and humanitarian crisis . The exhibition runs from June 25 through July 25 with the official launch taking place on July 1 from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Tsichritzis Foundation for the Arts, 18 Kassaveti, Kifissia, tel 210.801-9975. www.iett.gr