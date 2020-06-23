EU foreign minister to visit Evros border, talk with PM

The European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, will be traveling to Greece on Wednesday, where he will visit the Kastanies crossing on the Greek-Turkish border and hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Borrell with travel to the northeastern region of Evros with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to meet with authorities guarding the border and discuss the challenges of a possible fresh push by migrants to cross from Turkey into the European Union.

In Athens, apart from Mitsotakis, Borrell is also scheduled to hold talks with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos that are expected to focus on growing tension between Greece and Turkey over Ankara’s drilling plans in the eastern Mediterranean and recent suggestions that it would not prevent a second migrant push at the Greek border.

Borrell is expected to leave Athens for Nicosia, where he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis.