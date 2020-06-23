Trains, Athens tram holding stoppage on Thursday

Greek railway workers will be walking off the job for four hours starting at 12 noon on Thursday, in a protest that will also affect services to and from Athens International Airport and the tram in the capital.

Rail workers are demanding that staff dismissed from railway operator TRAINOSE be hired back into the company, as well as more new hirings and protection for existing jobs.

Apart from similar demands, tram workers have also taken issue with what they say is the Athens municipal authority’s complete disregard for the tram company’s input in the development of the Grand Walk, a network of pedestrian and bicycle lanes in the city center that risks interfering with the tram.

They are also complaining about delays in repairing the stretch of the tram line between Kasomouli Street in the Athens neighborhood of Neos Cosmos and Syntagma Square, which was shut down in October 2018 amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks – over the old Ilisos riverbed – was at risk of subsiding.