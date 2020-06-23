EU heads to meet over next budget, coronavirus recovery on July 17-18

European Union leaders will meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to haggle over a proposed Covid-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget, a spokesman said, the first such in-person talks in months due to health and travel restrictions.

“The physical meeting will start on the 17th at 10 a.m.,” the spokesman for the EU’s Brussels headquarters, Barend Leyts, said on Tuesday.

The 27 national leaders failed to narrow their differences on the package in talks via video call last week. [Reuters]