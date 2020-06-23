Government to publish coronavirus campaign figures soon

The government will be publishing a detailed account on the expenditures of its “Stay Home” coronavirus lockdown campaign, probably by the end of the week, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Tuesday.

“It goes without saying that the amounts given, and which were so essential and crucial for encouraging citizens to stay at home for reasons of public health safety, will be published immediately,” he said, adding that the report will be ready in a few days.

Gerapetritis was responding to growing calls from the opposition for a detailed disclosure of how some 20 million euros was allocated to media outlets promoting the government’s public health message.

“Delays in their publication is due to the fact that the Finance Ministry is processing all the disbursements and, once this process is completed, there will be an immediate announcement,” Gerapetritis said, dismissing accusations that the government is dragging its feet over the publication of the data because it does not want to be seen to have favored certain outlets over others.