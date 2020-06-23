NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus to host next trilateral with Greece, Israel

TAGS: Cyprus

Cyprus will host the next trilateral meeting with Israel and Greece, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after a meeting between Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi in Tel Aviv.

The two ministers discussed, among others, the repercussions of the pandemic in both countries, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Libya, Syria, Turkey’s activities in the Mediterranean and the secure restart of tourism, as soon as conditions allow it.

The meeting was held at the capital’s airport due to the coronavirus measures.

