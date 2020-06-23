SNF to pay 6.9-mln-euro bonus to healthcare staff on Covid-19 frontline

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) will pay a bonus totalling 6.9 million euros to doctors, nurses and cleaning staff working in Greece’s Covid-19 referral hospitals, as a sign of appreciation for their work during the pandemic, the foundation announced on Tuesday.

“Every nurse, doctor, and member of the cleaning crews working on the front line in ICUs and Covid-19 clinics at referral hospitals across Greece has put their life at risk each day to care for patients suffering severe symptoms,” SNF said in a press release.

“The selfless, invaluable work of these more than 4,600 people has kept them top of mind for SNF in its efforts to support Greece during the pandemic,” it added.

SNF will provide financial support in the form of an equal honorarium to all employees of ICUs and high-dependency units, as well as of the Covid-19 treatment clinics at the forty COVID-19 referral hospitals throughout Greece.

SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said that supporting all the healthcare professionals and staff on the front line “was, and remains to be, a matter of top priority.”

“In them, we see real, everyday heroes who risk their lives to save the lives of others. This gesture of appreciation, which will be distributed equally to all, is a genuine ‘thank you’ from all of us. It is the least we could do for all those who offer so much,” he added.