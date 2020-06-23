AHEPA welcomes Senator Menendez's efforts to hold Turkey accountable

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA) thanked Democratic US Senator Robert Menendez for his efforts to hold Turkey accountable over its "aggression" in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Menendez expressed “deep concern” about Turkey's escalated aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean and called for sanctions to be brought against Turkey over its “escalation in aggression in the eastern Mediterranean in a way that threatens US interests.”

In a statement, Supreme President George G. Horiates thanked Menendez “for his steadfast pursuit to hold Turkey accountable for its aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean and for provocative behavior that challenges American security interests and threatens NATO allies and strategic partners of the United States in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.”

“We also appreciate Ranking Member Menendez for raising Turkey's unjust treatment of US consulate employee Metin Topuz as yet another example,” he added.