Woman detained over girl abduction denies sexual motive

A 33-year-old woman accused of abducting a 10-year-old girl in Thessaloniki earlier this month was remanded in custody on Tuesday after defending herself before an investigating magistrate.

The suspect, who is reportedly a sex worker, is said to have denied any sexual motive in the abduction of Markella Verami but police are investigating her possible connection to a child pornography ring.

According to police and judicial sources, a blood test on Markella after she was found showed traces of psychotropic substances though there was no evidence of sexual abuse.



The drugs may explain the confusion that the girl showed when she was found and during the first conversations she had with child psychologists and police officers.

The 33-year-old face charges of abduction, seducing a minor, child pornography and provision of narcotic substances.