Hilton Athens to reopen in a week’s time

As Greek tourism starts to get back on its feet, Hilton Athens has announced it is opening its doors to guests again next Wednesday, July 1, implementing all security and hygiene protocols.



The landmark hotel said it is applying the new global program "Hilton CleanStay," cleaning and disinfecting all areas, in cooperation with Dettol producer Reckitt Benckiser and Mayo Clinic.



Hilton CleanStay provides for special cleaning products and upgraded disinfection protocols, while staff will be specially trained to serve guests and guide them when required so that they can feel safe in the Hilton environment, the hotel stated.