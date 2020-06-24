The more serious and well-documented the allegations made in connection to political scandals are, the swifter the judicial procedure should be.

Keeping such cases pending for a long time and preserving them only as fodder for partisan discord will poison public life and shatter trust in the institutions.



Parliament, in its constitutional role, must move quickly with the case involving former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos so that a judge can take over the case.