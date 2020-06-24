The National Health Organization (EODY) on Tuesday launched the country’s first drive-through center for Covid-19 diagnostic tests on the outskirts of Xanthi, northern Greece, where there has been a spike in infections.

The center, which is located at the 3rd kilometer of the Xanthi-Kavala national highway, will be staffed with health workers who will take swabs from citizens without them having to get out of their cars.

Similar centers are already operating in several European countries and in the US as part of efforts to prevent overcrowding in hospitals and minimize the risk of medical staff and patients becoming infected by carriers.

EODY President Panagiotis Arkourmaneas visited Xanthi on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction with increased testing and containment measures.

Meanwhile 16 new cases of infection were announced, bringing the total to 3,302. No new fatalities were reported, leaving the death toll at 190.