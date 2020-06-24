Athens joins Olympic Day celebrations

A boy lifts a dumbbell at the Agios Kosmas sports center in southern Athens on Tuesday, on Olympic Day, an annual celebration of sports and Olympic values. The Hellenic Olympic Committee launched a social media campaign earlier this month to promote the day, drawing the support of Olympic athletes, clubs and sports fans. The campaign included two videos featuring Greek Olympic champions including gymnast Lefteris Petrounias and sailor Sofia Bekatorou. With Olympic Day occurring amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, it was marked around the world by Olympians, athletes and sports fans in a 24-hour digital workout. [InTime News]