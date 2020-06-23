First Covid-19 infection confirmed in Greek prison

A prisoner in Athens’ high-security Korydallos Prison has tested positive for Covid-19, making it the first case detected in a Greek detention facility.

According to information, the patient is a 33-year-old Greek-Armenian man who is being detained in the prison’s second wing.

The man was transferred to Sotiria Hospital for treatment.

At the same time, a team of health workers from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) will visit Korydallos on Wednesday to collect samples from other prisoners who may have come into contact with the patient.

Health authorities on Tuesday reported 16 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the new total to 3,302. No new deaths were recorded.