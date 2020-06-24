North Macedonia to reopen land borders on Friday

The government of North Macedonia will open its land borders on Friday (June 26), Greece's state-run news agency ANA has reported.

Borders were shut down mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent regional outbreaks have pushed back the opening of the borders.

Those entering the country as of Friday will not be obliged to observe home quarantine for two weeks, as currently required, the report says.

Skopje International Airport and Airport Ohrid will reopen on July 1.

