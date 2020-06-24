NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Lieutenant in Kilkis injured by service weapon

TAGS: Defense

An army lieutenant serving in a camp in the regional unit of Kilkis, central Macedonia, was injured by a service weapon, the  Hellenic Army General Staff (GES) said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the military camp early Wednesday morning and the lieutenant was transferred to the General Hospital of Kilkis.

GES did not provide further details on the incident or elaborate as to the seriousness of the injury.

The Army said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury. 

