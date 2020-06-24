Borrell, Dendias inspect Evros border

The European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias walked near the Greek-Turkish border crossing of Kastanies on Wednesday, amid fresh concerns in Athens of a possible attempt by Turkey to push migrants into Europe.

Borrell and Dendias were briefed by a representative of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The EU official will also hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens.