NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Borrell, Dendias inspect Evros border

TAGS: Diplomacy

The European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias walked near the Greek-Turkish border crossing of Kastanies on Wednesday, amid fresh concerns in Athens of a possible attempt by Turkey to push migrants into Europe.

Borrell and Dendias were briefed by a representative of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The EU official will also hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 