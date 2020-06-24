NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Israeli embassy welcomes ‘milestone’ corvette deal

TAGS: Defense

Israel’s embassy in Greece welcomed on Wednesday a deal signed between Greece-based ONEX Shipyards and Israel Shipyards to build a a navy ship for border surveillance in the Mediterranean Sea.

“We believe that this agreement will be a milestone that will be followed by another project. We anticipate its implementation,” the embassy said in a tweet, adding the project will bring the two countries “closer.”

The Syros island-based shipyard made the announcement on the development of the Themistocles corvette in a press release on Tuesday.

