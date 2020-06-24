Audio tapes in Papangelopoulos case are intact, says businessman’s lawyer

The lawyer of Greek-Israeli businessman Sabby Mionis on Wednesday rejected claims that an audio tape of an illicitly recorded conversation between his client and a former SYRIZA minister has been tampered with.

Mionis submitted the material to a parliamentary committee investigating the former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos, in which the former minister of state of the SYRIZA administration, Nikos Pappas, allegedly tells the businessman that Papangelopoulos was known for having his “own agenda” and “making a lot of money” from backroom deals.

Pappas on Tuesday accused Mionis of editing the recording to incriminate the two SYRIZA ministers, noting that his comments in question were referring to former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras and not Papangelopoulos.

Mionis’ lawyer also said that he welcomed any official assessment of the material to verify that the recording is authentic and intact.