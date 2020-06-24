Young man killed trying to cross train tracks near Kiato

A young man was hit and killed by a train on Wednesday while attempting to cross the tracks in a station near Kiato, in the Peloponnese, police sources and train operator Trainose have said.

The man, identified as a Roma aged between 18 and 20, did not see the approaching passenger train and was fatally injured in the accident.

Trainose said the man was walking in tha tracks when the 1313 train servicing the route from Piraeus to Kiato hit him.

Local Roma residents clashed with police officers who arrived at the scene to protect the train driver whom they threatened to lynch, considering him responsible for the incident.

