New Covid-19 cases drop to eight on fourth day without fatalities

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported eight new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, as the overall death toll remained steady at 190 for the fourth consecutive day.

New infections on Tuesday came to 16 and on Monday to 21.

Wednesday’s eight cases bring the nationwide total since the start of the crisis to 3,310, of which 55.8% (1,848) are associated with another confirmed infection and 22.1% (730) linked to travel abroad.

Eight patients – seven of whom are men – are being treated in intensive care and 188 have been discharged.

Of the 190 total deaths since the start of the epidemic in Greece, 130 were men and 60 were women, while 95.8% had an underlying illness or were aged 70 or above.