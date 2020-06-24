Cannabis farm search launched on Crete
Police launched a large-scale land and air operation on Wednesday in search of cannabis plantations in the most inaccessible mountainous areas of the Mylopotamos region in Rethymno on the island of Crete.
The operation, which began in the early morning, was assisted by a helicopter and dozens of officers on the ground.
Initial reports said that hundreds of cannabis seedlings had been found in separate locations.