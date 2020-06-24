Man charged with rape, attempted manslaughter of 83-year-old
Online
A 40-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday, charged with the rape and attempted manslaughter of an 83-year-old woman in Preveza, northwestern Greece.
A 40-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday, charged with the rape and attempted manslaughter of an 83-year-old woman in Preveza, northwestern Greece.
The suspect, a Pakistani national who was remanded at Grevena prison, denies the charges, according to his lawyer.
The elderly woman was found unconscious and naked at her home on Saturday night, having suffered blows to the face and head.