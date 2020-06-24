Abducted girl and brother put into state care

Markella Verami, the 10-year-old girl who was abducted by a 33-year-old sex worker earlier this month, has been transferred into state care as social workers seek to determine the fitness of her relatives to look after her.



The girl’s younger brother has also been transferred to a state facility while the probe is under way.



According to police and judicial sources, a blood test on Markella after she was found showed traces of psychotropic substances though there was no evidence of sexual abuse.



The 33-year-old woman detained in connection with Markella’s disappearance has allegedly admitted to abducting her but denied having any sexual motive.



Police are investigating her possible connection to a child pornography ring.