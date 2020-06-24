Students spend cash for trip on hospital masks

The regional governor of the Northern Aegean, Kostas Moutzouris, received senior year students on Wednesday from the 3rd Secondary School of Mytilene on the island of Lesvos to congratulate them for donating 900 face protection masks worth 2,500 euros to the town’s main hospital.

The students had purchased the masks with money that had been intended for a five-day school trip, which did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



“I have always believed that an essential factor in the culture of a society is the ethos of the people who live in it and seeing these bright minds today I realized that our country will have a bright future despite the difficulties,” he said during the meeting.