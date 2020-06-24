Athens transport stoppage called off, train workers still striking

Workers on the Athens tram, metro and ISAP electric railway have called off a four-hour stoppage that had been announced for Thursday and coincided with a walkout by staff in the country’s rail service.

The decision means that the Athens tram will operate as usual on Thursday, though trains will not be providing service between 12 noon and 4 p.m.

The stoppage will affect the suburban railway as well as the capital’s service between the Doukissis Plakentias metros station and Athens International Airport.