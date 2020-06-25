Onex agrees to cooperation framework with Israel Shipyards

Onex Neorion Shipyards, the subsidiary of US-based Onex that has assumed control of the Neorio shipyard on the island of Syros, has agreed to a cooperation framework for the possible joint production of new corvettes with Israel Shipyards Ltd, which belongs to Israeli entrepreneur Shlomi Fogel, CEO of Ampa Capital.



The deal concerns the possibility of building a corvette at Neorio for either the Hellenic Navy, if it selects this particular type and manufacturer, or the navy of a third country.



For the time being there is no contract for such a construction.



The deal refers to a new type of corvette based on the Sa’ar 4 or Reshef class, which the Israelis have developed.



Onex said the “Themistoklis” project concerns a 72-meter-long utility warship that can reach a speed of more than 30 knots.



Kathimerini has learned from Greek National Defense Ministry sources that this is one of the possible projects being examined, as there is also a corvette of European design under consideration.