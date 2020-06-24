Woman dies of Covid-19 in Komotini, breaking four-day streak

A 64-year-old woman died of Covid-19 in Komotini in northern Greece on Wednesday night, just hours after the country’s health authorities announced a fourth day without any fatalities.

According to reports, the 64-year-old woman suffered form underlying health problems. Her death brings the nationwide toll since the start of the health crisis to 191.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported eight new coronavirus infections, taking the to 3,310, of which 55.8% (1,848) are associated with another confirmed infection and 22.1% (730) linked to travel abroad.