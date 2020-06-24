Korydallos Prison on Covid-19 alert

The B Wing of Athens’ high-security Korydallos Prison, where a 35-year-old Libyan national has tested positive for Covid-19, was quarantined on Wednesday amid concerns among health authorities over the possibility of outbreaks of cases in closed structures.

A group from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) visited the prison on Wednesday to conduct tests and find out who the detainee had been in contact with.

The 35-year-old has been at the Sotiria Hospital since Wednesday night.