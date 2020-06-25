Lamda to cooperate with foreign group on part of Elliniko

Lamda Development chief executive Odisseas Athanasiou suggested on Wednesday that the company is about to reach a cooperation agreement with a foreign group for the development of part of the Elliniko project, which will be formally announced by the end of the year.



Athanasiou stressed that more agreements will follow, mainly in sectors where Lamda does not have the required know-how, such as for the planned hotels and the high-rise luxury apartment building.



Addressing Lamda’s general meeting, the CEO said infrastructure works will begin as soon as the transaction with the state is completed, for the first phase to be completed in 2024.