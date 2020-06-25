Turkey not bound by EastMed maps limiting country on mainland, says VP

Turkey will continue to pursue the same policies in the Eastern Mediterranean through its involvement in Libya, the country’s vice president said on Wednesday.

“We are tearing up maps in the eastern Mediterranean that were drawn up to imprison us on the mainland. We're making history in Libya,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said during a speech at a ceremony in central Turkey.

He also said that his country “will strongly support Libyan brothers until peace, tranquility, justice established in country.”