Lockdown extended again for Echinos community until June 30

Coronavirus

Greek authorities on Thursday extended for the fourth time a lockdown order for a small village community in the region of Xanthi, northern Greece, for another five days after evaluating the epidemiological data in the area.

The new decision with extend the existing lockdown for Echinos until the end of June, when the General Secretariat for Civil Protection will reevaluate the situation.

As of March 25, residents of Echinos are required to stay at home while all shops be closed except pharmacies and supermarkets. The use of a face mask is compulsory in public.

Health authorities have recorded dozens of Covid-19 infections in the community and five deaths in the area since mid-June.

