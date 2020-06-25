Repeated tests show prisoner not infected with Covid-19

Repeated tests run on a prisoner from Athens’ high-security Korydallos Prison came back negative for Covid-19 late on Wednesday, ending the state of alert in the detention center.

The 35-year-old Libyan national had been experiencing symptoms of the virus and shortness of breath for days before he was transferred to Ippokratio Hospital on Wednesday, where an initial test came back positive.

Health authorities then quarantined the B Wing of Korydallos Prison, where the man had been held, amid concerns over the possibility of an outbreak.

The man was then sent to Sotiria, a hospital for coronavirus patients, where two more tests came back negative.

Experts have warned that prisons, as well as nursing homes and refugee camps, are high-risk places where the virus can easily cause an epidemic if one person is infected, as recent experience has shown with prisons in the United States.