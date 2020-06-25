Suspected human trafficker to face prosecutor on Thursday

Α 42-year-old man will be led before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Thursday after he was arrested driving a car with undocumented migrants in northern Greece.

The suspect is facing possible charges of transferring undocumented migrants, forming a gang, resisting arrest and disobedience.

The man was arrested on Wednesday night during a police chase when the car he was driving at high speed swerved off the road and hit a rock.

In the vehicle, police found seven undocumented migrants, among them three minors.

According to police, the trafficker, a Greek national, was spotted by police on Wednesday night moving on the old Kavala-Thessaloniki national road at Amphipolis. Police signalled to him to stop but he accelerated instead, and fled while a pursuit followed.

The migrants, most of them Afghans, are well and according to their testimony they had each paid 1,600 euros for their passage to Thessaloniki.

They appear to have entered Greece from the Evros border region.