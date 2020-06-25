Mitsotakis, Michel discuss forthcoming EU Council meeting

The forthcoming meeting of the Special European Council dominated a video conference on Thursday between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Council President Charles Michel.

The subject of the Council meeting to be held on July 17-18 in Brussels is the EU Recovery Fund and the Multiannual Financial Framework, where EU leaders will re-discuss the 750-billion-euro plan.

For the plan to be implemented, all member states must approve it.

According to government sources, the Greek premier and the head of the European Council also discussed EU-Turkey relations in light of the country’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean region.