Hadrian and Athens | Athens | To December 31

In cooperation with the Italian Archaeological School at Athens, the National Archaeological Museum presents “Hadrian and Athens: Conversing with an Ideal World,” a temporary exhibition in the Sculpture Collection’s Gallery 31A running through December 31. Marking 1,900 years since the beginning of Hadrian’s Principate in AD 117, the exhibition highlights his immense and enduring legacy. By promoting the integration of Greek intelligentsia with Roman tradition, Hadrian contributed decisively to forging a common cultural base that served as a fundamental element of Western culture. All 40 of the exhibits come from the National Archaeological Museum’s collections. Opening hours through October 31, are Tuesdays from 12.30-8 p.m. and Wednesdays through Mondays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Admission costs 12 euros.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission,

tel 213.214.4800, www.namuseum.gr