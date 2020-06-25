Turkey says FM Dendias’ comments on EastMed are 'detached from reality'

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ statements on the situation in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean “are entirely detached from reality.”

Dendias on Wednesday accused Turkey of undermining stability and security in the region and causing problems with all of its neighbors, while calling on Ankara to “abstain from its illegal gunboat diplomacy.”

His comments came during a visit to Greece's northeastern border with Turkey, with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“Greece, along with the Greek Cypriot Administration, should wake up from their dream that they can confine Turkey to its shores, and that this is consistent with international law,” Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a press release.

“Attempts to build axes of malice against Turkey and exploit the EU will not benefit Greece,” he added.