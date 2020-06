Respected veteran jazz trio Human Touch – David Lynch on sax, vocals and percussion, Yiotis Kiourtsoglou on electric bass and cajon, and Stavros Lantsias on piano and drums – will be performing a career-spanning set with original work and covers at the Galata Gazi venue on Friday, June 26. Doors open at 10.30 p.m., but seating is limited, so get there early. Admission costs 8 euros.

Galata Gazi, 8 Triptolemou, Gazi, tel 210.341.0222