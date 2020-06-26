Strays Charity Bazaar | Athens | June 26-28

The Ghost Dogs of Aspropyrgos is a nongovernmental organization dedicated to the welfare of strays in the industrial western Attica suburb, a notorious dumping ground for unwanted pets and one of the poorest parts of the Greek capital, where residents often struggle to make ends meet – much less look after pets. To learn about the organization and help it in its work, drop by its bazaar at X-Booze, which takes place on Friday 6-11 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

X-Booze, 57 Kolokotroni, Monastiraki