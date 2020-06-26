Al Fresco Festival | Athens | To August

More pertinent than ever before in the midst of the pandemic, the Athens Open Air Film Festival is back, bringing classics and crowd-pleasers to iconic locations around the Greek capital. This week’s program comprises Pedro Almodovar’s “All About My Mother” on Friday at the Technopolis cultural complex (Iakchou & 100 Pireos, Gazi) at 9.45 p.m., Jim Sharman’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the same venue on Saturday at 10.45 p.m., and George Lucas’ “American Graffiti” on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. in a drive-in screening at the parking area on Lycabettus Hill. All films will be accompanied by Greek subtitles. For health reasons, admission will be limited, and on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority coupons being distributed two hours before each screening. For more details, visit www.aoaff.gr.