Ex-minister walks out of parliamentary probe

Former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos reportedly walked out on the committee investigating his alleged interference in the Novartis bribery case in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Papangelopoulos and his lawyers accused the panel of violating his rights by rejecting a series of demands, including that the committee calls back former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras for fresh questioning.

Papangelopoulos is being investigated over claims that as alternate justice minister under the former leftist-led government he influenced prosecutors looking into witness claims that 10 prominent politicians had accepted bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical firm. The panel of MPs is tasked with determining whether there are grounds for Papangelopoulos to be prosecuted.

The SYRIZA official’s departure from the inquiry on Thursday reportedly marks the end of his deposition.