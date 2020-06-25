Wednesday’s Covid-19 death confirmed, taking total to 191

The death of a 64-year-old woman on Wednesday evening in Komotini, northern Greece, was confirmed by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) in its daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The death of the unnamed woman brought the nationwide toll to 191 on Wednesday, as confirmed infections rose to 3,321 on Thursday with EODY reporting 13 new cases, an uptick from the previous day’s eight.

Nine people are in intensive care, EODY added.

According to the data, the average age of Greece’s infected individuals is 48 years old, while the average age of fatalities is 76 years old.