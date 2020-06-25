Abduction suspect moved to Thiva prison

A 33-year-old woman detained in connection with the abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Thessaloniki earlier this month was moved to Elaionas Prison in Thiva on Thursday, pending trial on charges of abduction, seducing a minor, child pornography and provision of narcotic substances.



A Thessaloniki prosecutor refused a request submitted by the woman’s lawyer for her to be detained in the women’s wing of the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison.



The lawyer had expressed concerns that her client’s safety would be in danger at the Thiva prison, where security is less tight.



The 33-year-old allegedly admitted to abducting the 10-year-old girl but denied having any sexual motive.



Police are investigating her possible connection to a child pornography ring.