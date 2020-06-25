NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Novartis, former unit to pay $346 million to resolve US bribery charges

TAGS: Justice, Corruption

Novartis AG and a former unit will pay more than $346 million to resolve US criminal and civil charges they bribed doctors, hospitals and clinics to prescribe their drugs and use their surgical products, US authorities announced on Thursday.

The US Department of Justice said Novartis Hellas, a Greece-based unit, will pay a $225 million criminal penalty and entered a deferred prosecution agreement.

Alcon Pte, a former Novartis unit that is now part of Alcon AG, will pay an $8.9 million criminal penalty and entered its own deferred prosecution agreement.

Novartis will also pay $112.8 million to settle related civil charges by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. [Reuters]

For the full press release from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, click here

