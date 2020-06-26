Robot reminds travelers of safety regulations at Athens Airport

A robot designed to inform air travelers about health protocols and measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus is seen at Athens International Airport on Thursday. Two such robots are operating in the airport’s departures area and informing travelers in Greek and English about health protocols, including the compulsory use of a face mask both inside the airport and on the plane. Meanwhile, as Greece prepares to reopen to international flights on July 1, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias on Thursday began a tour of Greece’s 24 regional airports to determine whether measures for safe operation are in place. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]